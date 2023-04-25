(WSYR-TV) — Millions of kids wish they can become a superhero one day, but it takes a special kind of kid who wishes to bring his favorite superhero creation to life. That’s the case for Marshall Sepello, a 9-year-old with serious heart conditions. He is joined by Diane Kupperman and Molle Debartolo to discuss more about his short film, “Marshall Man”.

Marshall Sepello is the Writer, Director, and Star of “Marshall Man”. He talks about his experience creating this film with Make-A-Wish and American High. Diane Kupperman is the CEO and President of Make-A-Wish of Central New York. She discusses how they were able to collaborate with American High to produce “Marshall Man”. Lastly, Molle Debartolo is the Producer at American High. She explains how they were able to make Sepello’s film-making dream into a reality.

“Marshall Man” is a short film based on a comic book Sepello wrote himself. It is about an orange-caped superhero named Marshall Man.

“Marshall Man” will premiere this Saturday, April 29, at the Landmark Theatre at 6:45pm. Sepello himself will be present for a question-and-answer session after the viewing. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

You can also donate to Marshall’s own Make-A-Wish page to help.

For more information visit Wish.org/CNY or AmericanHigh.com.