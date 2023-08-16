(WSYR-TV) — Cracker Jack, an American snack food brand consisting of molasses-flavored, caramel-coated popcorn and peanuts, is well known for being packaged with a prize of trivial value inside. As Americans, Cracker Jack and Ball games go together like bread and butter.

Now, to honor women in sports, the company is highlighting a new snack at ballgames titled ‘Cracker Jill’ which emphasizes Tahirah Abdul-Qadir, a martial artist from Syracuse. The Syracuse native is an SAS Graduate and is attending Syracuse University.

The Martial Artist Star was featured as Cracker Jill in a national Women’s World Cup commercial.

An ad for the commercial popped up, and it encouraged Tahirah to become a part of Cracker Jill as an opportunity to lift female voices in a male-dominated sport. Tahirah has been involved in her craft all her life and sees a future in doing it post-grad.

