Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at Syracuse University in 1965

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the March on Washington, it was considered a big step in the Civil Rights Movement.

A couple of years later, in 1965, MLK visited Syracuse University, speaking at what was known as Sims Hall about education, poverty and equality.

One of the most difficult lessons we have learned in the freedom struggle is that change is not self operative. And you cannot depend on American institutions to function without prodding and pressure. Raising the level of awareness is at all times a primary task. Any real change in the status quo depends on creative action to sharpen the conscious of a nation. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NewsChannel 9 interviewed former SU Professor Bill Wayson on the anniversary of the March on Washington.

Wayson was the one who invited MLK to speak at SU in 1965. For years, the original recording couldn’t be found until Wayson discovered it.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.