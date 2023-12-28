ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A writer on the latest season of Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” got some help creating a character from the Rochester Museum & Science Center.

The museum said that Marvel writer Ryan Little visited the museum for research on developing the character Kahhori, an original character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose story takes place in the 17th-century Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

To accurately portray an indigenous character and to put her in a positive light, RMSC said Little checked out the Haudenosaunee objects at the museum. His visit came as he consulted with people from the Mohawk Nation to write the character.

In addition, the episode that features Kahhori is spoken entirely in the Mohawk language and is subtitled in English.

The episode is available for viewing on Disney+ and is titled “What if… Kahhori Reshaped the World?”