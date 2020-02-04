Mary Nelson to be guest of Rep. Katko at State of the Union

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local community leader is heading to Washington, D.C. for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Mary Nelson will be joining Representative John Katko for the president’s address.

Nelson has worked to fight poverty and reduce youth and gang violence in Central New York for almost 20 years after losing her own nephew in 2002. She runs an annual youth day barbeque and backpack giveaway, giving local students the school supplies they need to be successful.

