SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two o’clock on a Tuesday afternoon, when most kids are in school, a boy with an airsoft gun targeted Juli Boeheim in the parking lot of Destiny USA.

The boy just turned 12. This is not his first arrest. Court records indicate he’s been arrested for burglary, robbery, and was caught in a stolen car. On Thursday, he appeared before a judge for robbing Juli Boeheim. Mary Nelson was in court.

“I saw a kid, a young kid so full of life,” said Mary Nelson, the President, and CEO of the Mary Nelson Youth Center. “I don’t think he really understands the trouble that he’s in.”

Nelson was there because she and her team will be working with him and his father. They plan to help him with homework at the center’s afterschool program and provide the support he needs to get his life back on track.

“We have to take baby steps with him. We don’t know everything he done been through,” Nelson said.

In the center, there’s a room with a lot of orange and blue. Ironically, the Boeheim’s invested in that space. They donated $75,000 to the center to help Mary Nelson establish the Jim and Juli Boeheim learning Center.

“When he sees that room because he’s going to see it. We don’t know where this is going to lead,” Nelson said.

Nelson has had a few interactions with him where they shared a hug.

“He went back to the words that I said to him. ‘You told me you care and loved me, can I have a hug?’ That baby hugged me. When I got ready to go home last night, he hugged me again and said to me a couple of times, a couple of times he said to me, ‘Can you tell Mrs. Boeheim that I’m sorry for what I did?'” Mary Nelson, Mary Nelson Youth Center President and CEO

Nelson has been in touch with Boeheim, and she also wants to help.

“She has a big heart,” Nelson said of Boeheim.

Together they will make sure he gets the help he needs.

Working with the 12-year-old is just the beginning for Mary Nelson and her team. They hope to provide this same support to other young people who are in a similar situation.

Syracuse PD, Destiny USA meet to discuss mall safety

Meanwhile, over at Destiny USA, mall officials and representatives from the Syracuse Police Department met Friday to discuss ways of improving safety at the mall. After what the two sides label as a productive meeting, it was determined that the mall will feature additional on-site presence of its global security provider, AUS, in addition to Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Probation resources.

“With our current staffing levels in mind, the SPD will continue to encourage Officers to fill vacant shifts and also staff an exterior marked patrol unit to patrol the parking lots,” said Chief Buckner. “Like with any private property, security is ultimately the responsibility of the property owner, but SPD remains committed to working with Destiny USA to keep Destiny USA tenants, employees and guests safe.”

“The Syracuse Police Department has done an outstanding job to assist with providing a safe and secure environment for employees, tenants and guests at Destiny USA,” said Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, the mall’s owner. “Collectively, we will each do our part by investing additional resources into our security efforts as a result of national trends of rising crime.”

“What has occurred at Destiny USA is not unique to the mall. Syracuse and communities across the state and nation have been dealing with an increase in gun related crimes. It’s a societal challenge we must confront together,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “I appreciate Destiny working with Syracuse Police and other local law enforcement to take the right next steps to enhance security at the property, and I remain committed to working with all parties involved to make our community safer.” ​