Inspired by $75K from Lowe’s, donation to Mary Nelson added to by Boeheim, county stimulus money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Talk about home improvement. Lowe’s is giving the Mary Nelson Youth Center a $75,000 grant.

The donation is one of 100 grants Lowe’s is giving out for its 100th anniversary. Nelson was selected out of more than 2,000 applications.

When the award was presented Friday, Nelson was surprised by a matching donation from Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim from the foundation he has with his wife.

Additionally, it was announced that Onondaga County will award $25,000 of federal government stimulus money to Mary Nelson’s Youth Center.

Opened in 2009, the center gives support to kids by focusing on education, life skills and career building.

“I’m tired of waking up in the morning seeing our kids dying at the hand of another child. That hurts. Now with a bigger center, they have somewhere to go. That’s what I’m happy about today, I’m very happy,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she plans to expand the cafeteria in the center, create a bigger playroom, and install new floors in the center.