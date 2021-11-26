Mary Rose Clinic in Oneida offering Moderna vaccine shots

(WSYR-TV) — The Mary Rose Clinic in Oneida is offering a free vaccine clinic to those in need. 

First dose Moderna shots and boosters are available. Those interested are asked to make an appointment with the clinic by calling (315) 280-0855. 

“Our staffing is limited, but a message can be left, we check voicemails daily; someone will call back to schedule,” Clinic Manager Allison Zeller wrote via e-mail. 

The Mary Rose Clinic is located at 1081 Northside Shopping Center in the Gorman Foundation Building. 

