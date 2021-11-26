Mary Rose Clinic in Oneida offering Moderna vaccine shots

An employee draws up a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at vaccination bus in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles rising numbers of coronavirus infections. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — The Mary Rose Clinic in Oneida is offering a free vaccine clinic to those in need.

First dose Moderna shots and boosters are available. Those interested are asked to make an appointment with the clinic by calling (315) 280-0855.

“Our staffing is limited, but a message can be left, we check voicemails daily; someone will call back to schedule,” Clinic Manager Allison Zeller wrote via e-mail.

The Mary Rose Clinic is located at 1081 Northside Shopping Center in the Gorman Foundation Building.