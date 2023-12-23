CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, Julio Rios, a man from Maryland, arrived at Upstate Hospital in a personal vehicle after accidentally shooting himself in the Town of Clay.

The shooting reportedly took place in the parking lot of the Townplace Suites in Clay, where Rios was staying. Rios shot himself in a “lower extremity,” according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies searched Rios’ vehicle and found two pistols. Rios does not have an NYS Pistol License, the Sheriff’s Office said, and he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Rios is in good condition at the hospital and was scheduled for surgery sometime Saturday morning, the OCSO said. He is awaiting arraignment.