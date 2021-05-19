Mask or no mask? Local businesses faced with the decision

(WSYR-TV) — To require masks or not? That’s the decision businesses are now making with the mask mandate being lifted in New York on Wednesday.

At Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey, owner Dan Palladino has decided to go with the guidance, allowing customers to make the decision themselves.

“It’s more about the people that are here,” Palladino said. “When people come here, they come to see the animals, they go out on the playgrounds with their kids. And it was hard, you know, people would say ‘Why do I need to wear a mask over here, 20 feet away from everybody?’ So it’s hard to police that as a business owner.”

Palladino does not plan to ask people if they’re vaccinated or not. So, for that reason and many others, he will be keeping the tables inside the brewhouse at six feet apart.

“I feel like it’s an invasion of privacy to ask people. I feel that we need to get to a point where people are responsible to make adult decisions and decisions for their children,” Palladino said.

Meanwhile, down the road in Jamesville, the owner of Cutter’s Corner said she’s going to continue to require her customers to wear their masks, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“Well that’s all well and good for someone who doesn’t have a hands-on {business}, I don’t feel comfortable,” said Kathy Walser, Owner of Cutter’s Corner.

Especially since many of Walser’s clients are elderly and immuno-compromised.

“I’m right here. I’m touching this guy. And you know, both of these people have had their shots, so I feel comfortable with that. But when I have somebody in here who isn’t vaccinated, I don’t feel comfortable,” Walser said.

At the end of the day, Walser, and so many others, dream of a time where masks aren’t part of the daily picture.

But for now, “This just makes me feel safe and I keep you safe. And that’s how I feel about it,” Walser said.