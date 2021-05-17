Mask or No-Mask: McMahon and Picente issue statement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New CDC guidelines have called for those fully vaccinated to not wear masks, but as New York State remains silent on the issue, Central New Yorkers are looking for answers.

With Governor Cuomo set to speak Monday, CNY leaders like Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued the following statement:

“For over a year, we have been telling Central New Yorkers to trust and follow the science when fighting this pandemic. They rose to the occasion each and every time whether it was physically distancing, staying home, getting tested or wearing masks. They are now stepping up again to get the vaccine because the science has told us that this is the surest way to reclaim our lives and return to normal. Last week we heard from the experts at the CDC reaffirming this by issuing guidance that says fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks when socializing with other vaccinated individuals. Now it’s time for Governor Cuomo to trust the experts and adopt this guidance immediately. Our community has suffered enough this past year, but we have also emerged stronger and ready more than ever to reclaim our lives. Governor Cuomo should help all of New York State in that effort and adopt this guidance today.” Onondaga Co. Exec. Ryan McMahon and Oneida Co. Exec. Anthony Picente

While the guidelines state that those fully vaccinated should not have to wear masks, it does clarify those who have not been vaccinated should still wear masks out in public. Though there are concerns as to how citizens and business owners will be able to differentiate who is vaccinated and who is not.

“I would imagine within a period of just a couple of weeks, you’re going to start to see significant clarification of some of the actually understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Face the Nation this weekend.

As for those uncomfortable with the mandate, the Director of the CDC Rochelle Walensky said Sunday on FOX News, “There is no mandate to take it off. What we’re saying is, now this is safe. Work at your own speed, work with your own family and your own businesses to remove them when necessary.”