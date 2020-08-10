‘Mass casualty incident’ being investigated in Yates County

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WROC)- The Yates County Sheriff’s office is investigating what it called a “mass casualty incident” in the town of Jerusalem.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike tweeted that a car was involved in an accident with a horse and buggy. There are several critical injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App