‘Mass casualty incident’ being investigated in Yates County

Local News
JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WROC)- The Yates County Sheriff’s office is investigating what it called a “mass casualty incident” in the town of Jerusalem.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike tweeted that a car was involved in an accident with a horse and buggy. There are several critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

