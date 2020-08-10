‘Mass casualty incident’ being investigated in Yates County

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WROC)- The Yates County Sheriff’s office is investigating what it called a “mass casualty incident” in the town of Jerusalem.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike tweeted that a car was involved in an accident with a horse and buggy. There are several critical injuries.

Horse/buggy and Vehicle collision Town of Jerusalem and @YatesSheriff on scene. Mass casualty incident with several critical injuries. — @SheriffSpike (@sheriffspike) August 9, 2020

