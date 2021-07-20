Mass Overdose in Sylvan Beach leads to relocation of five children

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mass overdose incident in Sylvan Beach has left five children in the care of a relative, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a call at 2700 Marina Drive Lot 22 in the Village of Sylvan Beach around 2:30 Tuesday morning. That’s where they found four unresponsive adults between the ages of 26-53.

Police say the children, aged 2-10, were found uninjured. As for the adults, the 26-year-old male and the 53-year-old male were transported to Rome Hospital for evaluation. Meanwhile, a 46-year-old female and a 34-year-old male were transported to Oneida Health.

All four were administered Narcan.