Mass Overdose in Sylvan Beach leads to relocation of five children

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Oneida county graphic

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mass overdose incident in Sylvan Beach has left five children in the care of a relative, according to State Police. 

Troopers responded to a call at 2700 Marina Drive Lot 22 in the Village of Sylvan Beach around 2:30 Tuesday morning. That’s where they found four unresponsive adults between the ages of 26-53. 

Police say the children, aged 2-10, were found uninjured. As for the adults, the 26-year-old male and the 53-year-old male were transported to Rome Hospital for evaluation. Meanwhile, a 46-year-old female and a 34-year-old male were transported to Oneida Health.

All four were administered Narcan. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area