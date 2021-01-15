Massachusetts man accused of breaking in and pulling a knife on Clay couple

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police were called to an apartment building in the town of Clay Wedneday night for a report that a man armed with a knife had broken into an apartment. The residents of the apartment were barricaded in a bedroom.

Troopers entered the apartment on Theodolite Drive and arrested the suspect without incident. Police say the suspect, 35-year old Jasan Bonilla of Springfield, Massachusetts traveled to the apartment to confront his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Investigators say when the couple refused to interact with him, Bonilla broke into the apartment through a first-floor window armed with a steak knife.

He’s charged with Burglary 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Menacing 2nd degree, and Endangering the welfare of a child.