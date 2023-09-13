MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A of Binghamton residents are facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in St. Lawrence County.

Massena Police arrested 35-year-old Mohammad Wesley and 27-year-old Kadeja Wesley after authorities pulled over the pair on South Main Street on Tuesday, September 12.

The duo were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after finding 5.15 ounces of cocaine. This is a felony because it was a narcotic over four ounces.

Law enforcement officials also found $2,665 in cash and both were arraigned in Massena Town Court and transported to the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton.

New York State Police helped the Massena Police Department in the investigation.