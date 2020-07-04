Massive American flag painted in Cortland County for Independence Day

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ve probably seen plenty of American flags flying high this Independence Day, but one of the larger flags in the area isn’t blowing in the breeze, and it’s still just as impressive.

“Everyone that drives by, they smile, they wave, they stop, they say thank you and they take pictures,” Air Force Veteran Angela Bidwell said.

On a quiet road in Cortland County, sits a masterpiece fit for the Fourth of July. The stars and stripes aren’t flying, but they’re sitting on the front lawn.

Bidwell said, “I used three cans of spray paint and made a stencil for the stars, and I rolled it all by hand.”

The artist, an Air Force Veteran, has a deep appreciation for her country, even during difficult times.

“Just because of the social distancing and everything that we have to practice, hopefully for the time being and not forever, that people can take a step back,” Bidwell said. “Just because we can’t get together in a group, there are other ways to celebrate and allow other people to see it.”

A symbol of freedom and hope, well worth the four hours of labor. This front lawn Old Glory means so much more.

“Just remember what the fourth is about, and while you’re celebrating, think about all the soldiers that allowed you to be here today,” Bidwell said.