Update (7:46 p.m.) — According to the Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief, the fire has now been contained and no injuries are reported. The origin of this fire is unclear at this time.

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A massive fire has broken out at Suit-Kote plant Rt 11 in Cortlandville with smoke easily visible from I-81.

Cortland County 911 dispatch has confirmed that due to chemicals that are used at the building, a hazmat team and fire units, were dispatched. The Suit-Kote Plant is located at 3911 US-11, Cortland, NY 13045.

The fire has reportedly caused Route 11 South to be shut down at the Port Watson Street Bridge.

NewsChannel 9 is actively following this developing story.