Massive greenhouse operation still growing in Madison County; strawberries in season now

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the largest single build for Canadian company Sunset Farms, owned and operated by the Mastronardi family.

The company is the leading greenhouse vegetable company on the continent, and the Oneida facility will be the second biggest in the company’s portfolio.

The local facility is about halfway complete, but is already growing fresh strawberries in one of two massive, 32-acre greenhouses.

The second greenhouse is scheduled for completion in March.

NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday got one of the first tours inside the facility of any media outlet, and found row after row of strawberry plants, several thousands growing at once.

It’s thanks to the climate control system in the greenhouse where it is 65-degrees during the day and then brought down to about 45 to 50-degrees at night, ideal growing conditions for strawberries.

Nic Helderman is the general manager of Green Empire Farms in Oneida, and knows a little something about indoor farming, having grown up in the world capital of greenhouse growing, Holland.

“For local New York people that have not seen greenhouses like this, it’s going to be just a very interesting experience to see fresh fruits and vegetables, strawberries in this case, year round just growing in New York,” he says.

Carrie Barry is the senior manager for human resources at Green Empire Farms.

She says, “It’s just fun to tell people about the bright, cheerful colors and the fresh fruit that we grow everyday, and the quiet zen of a greenhouse is just a really fun experience to work in.”

They’ll be growing strawberries from October through May on about a four week cycle from planting to harvesting in greenhouse one.

Over the summer, they’ll grow cucumbers there. About 150 people work in that greenhouse.

The second one, when it’s finally finished, will grow tomatoes year round, and it needs nearly 200 workers.

Openings are mostly for crop care workers, who will be in the greenhouses taking care of plants and harvesting.

Barry tells NewsChannel 9, “I’ve lived in this area my whole life, so to be able to put people back to work in CNY and in a really cool environment like this, its very exciting.”

What they grow there will be found in stores around Central New York and at top retailers across New York State and surrounding states.

All the produce will be non-GMO, irrigated mostly with captured, filtered rainwater, and grown year round.

The company does have a Job Fair Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Chittenango Landing Boat Canal Museum on Lakeport Road in Chittenango.

Click here to learn more career information with Sunset Produce and their Green Empire Farms facility in Oneida.

