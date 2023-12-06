LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are reporting a suspect in the UNLV campus shooting Wednesday is dead and police are evacuating one building at a time. Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there is no further threat to campus.

A post from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials confirmed that there were at least three victims, although the extent of those victims’ injuries is unknown. Officials say the number of victims could change.

Metropolitan police responded to reports of an active shooter at the UNLV campus at around 11:45 a.m. and said “There appears to be multiple victims at this time.”

Ramps on I-15 between Blue Diamond and Charleston are closed, state police said. Expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Maryland Parkway is closed to traffic near UNLV from University Center Drive to Tropicana Avenue. Drivers are urged to stay away from the area.

Swenson Street and University Center Drive are closed from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road.

Director of University Police Services Southern Command Adam Garcia was joined by Sheriff Kevin McMahill to provide an update on the situation.

Sheriff McMahill said there is no information on any motive from the shooter. He said there were victims taken to multiple area hospitals, but there is currently no information on the number.

Police said they would be providing an update on victims shortly.

Garcia said all NSHE campuses in Southern Nevada are closed, out of an abundance of caution. He said there is no threat to any other campus.

Law enforcement responds to active shooter at UNLV campus on Dec. 6, 2023. (KLAS)

“There are a lot of additional calls coming from students who are hunkered down, they’re afraid, they’re scared,” McMahill said.

Officers are going unit by unit, building by building to make sure there are no additional victims or subjects, McMahill said.

If you are looking for a loved one who was on the UNLV campus, an informational line and website have been set up at 702-455-AIDE (2433) or facofsouthernnevada.org. The information there will be limited, Fire Chief Steinback said.

There is a reunification center at the North Hall of the Convention Center. Students are being taken to that area. “It will take some time but we will transporting those who are on campus to the Convention Center to be reunified and to provide assistance,” a Clark County official said.

UNLV Police sent out a social post about the shots fired in the BEH (Beam Hall) building. They told students and faculty to evacuate to a safe area. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT is what campus police posted and sent to students.

Scared students hid in classrooms. A student identified as Matthew said he barricaded in his classroom and pushed six tables against the door. He said everyone was panicked.

“It’s very scary when you go to a college campus as open as this one,” he said. “People are scared now because every time you step on a college campus, there are shootings every single year now. I wasn’t even close to it and I’m still scared out of my mind right now.”

Another UNLV student spoke with 8 News Now by phone.

Officers from every police agency responded to the active shooting call.

Beam Hall is the home of the Lee Business School and is near the Student Union building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.