Match Day at Upstate Medical University









Medical students of the class of 2021 at Upstate Medical University learn where they will do their medical residency.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University and medical schools across the country celebrated Match Day on Friday.

Match Day is when graduating medical students learn where they have been accepted to do their residency.

Typically, the event includes hundreds of medical students, their families, and friends. Last year’s Match Day was done entirely online because of COVID-19. This year, a hybrid event was planned with smaller groups of students gathering to open their envelopes, then going in shifts to a larger area to share their news with other students and staff.

“These students have been through a lot,” said Julie White, PhD, Dean of Student Affairs. “Their last couple of years of medical school have been like no other. So I think that’s why it’s most important that they are able to gather. They have shown great resilience over the last couple of years and they have rolled with every punch so we’re excited to not only offer them the opportunity to celebrate their match, but the opportunity for them to gather in community to celebrate with each other and with us.”

Here are stats for the Class of 2021 and their matches.