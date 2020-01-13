Matchbox Twenty, with special guest The Wallflowers, coming to St. Joseph’s Amphitheater

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fans of the 90s can rejoice as Matchbox Twenty, along with special guest The Wallflowers, will be playing St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

Matchbox Twenty is bringing its 2020 tour to The Amp on Sunday, July 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale on January 17 at 12 p.m. at Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com and range from $36 to $100.50.

