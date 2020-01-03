OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central Square man has been sentenced for killing two men in West Monroe in 2018.
Mathew LeBoeuf pleaded guilty this week to two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. The charges come from the killings of Michael Shane, 59, and Robert Diffin, 42.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local leaders react to killing of Iranian general
- Mathew LeBoeuf pleads guilty to two counts of manslaughter
- Brian Schneider named new manager of Syracuse Mets
- “I Support The Girls” Providing Feminine Products To Those In Need
- Fire damages Cazenovia home
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App