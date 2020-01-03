Mathew LeBoeuf pleads guilty to two counts of manslaughter

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central Square man has been sentenced for killing two men in West Monroe in 2018.

Mathew LeBoeuf pleaded guilty this week to two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. The charges come from the killings of Michael Shane, 59, and Robert Diffin, 42.

