HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re talking about Matthew McConaughey? Alright alright alright, this is big news for Hamilton College students.

The multi-award-winning actor, author, and professor has been introduced as the next guest for Hamilton College’s Sacerdote Great Names series.

The event will be on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field house.

Hamilton says the event is open and free to the public, but tickets are required. Information about tickets will be made available in February 2024.

For those who can’t make it or didn’t get a ticket, the event will be live-streamed for alumna and parents with a “My Hamilton” account.

“He has appeared in over 40 feature films that have grossed over $1 billion, and has become a producer and director,” said Hamilton College.

McConaughey’s the founder of “just keep living Foundation,” which provides high school students with the tools they need to make good choices for a better future.

On top of that, he’s the establisher of the Greenlights Grant Initiative, which works to help families and schools nationwide with funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), which boosts safety within schools.

“Also an author, McConaughey wrote the New York Times #1 bestselling book Greenlights which takes readers on a journey of lessons he grappled with throughout his life, reminding us to connect with grace, truth, and the beauty of being alive,” said Hamilton College “In addition, he recently wrote Just Because, a picture book for children with ‘a soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons that empower readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility’.”

