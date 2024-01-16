CLINTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In December 2023, Hamilton College announced that a famous Hollywood actor and philanthropist would speak at the college in April 2024.

As part of the college’s “Great Name Series,” Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey was scheduled to speak on April 18, which has unfortunately been postponed.

McConaughey is the founder of “just keep livin Foundation” which helps to provide high school students with the tools they need to make good choices for a better future.

At the speaker series, the college stated he would discuss his New York Times #1 bestselling book Greenlights, and a recent children’s book called Just Because.

Unfortunately, in January 2024, the College received news that there was a conflict with filming for a new McConaughey movie. So, the college decided to postpone the event.

According to Hamilton College, organizers are working to reschedule his visit for a date in the fall.

A new Great Names guest for Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field house, will be announced soon.

Once the new speaker is announced, information about tickets will be made available in February 2024.

For those who can’t make it or didn’t get a ticket, the event will be live-streamed for alumna and parents with a “My Hamilton” account.

Other notable names that have spoken at Hamilton College for the Great Names series include: