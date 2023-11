CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — This holiday season, Matthews Auto is teaming up with the U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots to help kids in the area have a special Christmas by collecting toy donations.

Matthews Hyundai of Syracuse on Erie Boulevard, Matthews Kia of Clay and Matthew Nissan of Clay (both on State Route 31) will accept new, unwrapped toy donations through Dec. 15.

