SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Matthews Hyundai of Syracuse will be offering free security software upgrades for affected Hyundai vehicles from Monday, December 11, through Friday, December 15, to help prevent Hyundai thefts.

The upgrade will be offered at the Matthews Hyundai of Syracuse dealership located at 2601 Erie Boulevard East. No appointment is necessary at the dealership for the upgrade.

Matthews will be specifically upgrading vehicles that have turn-key-to-start ignitions. Vehicles with push-button starts, along with some Hyundai vehicles from 2022 and all from 2023, are not affected and will not need to be upgraded, Matthews Auto said.

Customers who receive the upgrade at Matthews Hyundai will also be given a free steering wheel lock.

The upgrade will take roughly 30 to 40 minutes to complete.

Matthews Auto also says they will help assist those who are not able to attend.