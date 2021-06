MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Josiah Stott lost his father on July 11, 2020 and the last day they spent together was father’s day.

On Sunday he held a lemonade stand in Mattydale to raise money to help cover the cost of his father’s tombstone.

“It’s something to show that I really care about the world and things I would do for people to help change more lives,” Stott said.

He says his dad loved playing basketball, catch, and cornhole.