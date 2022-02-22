SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Mattydale day care provider charged with murder and lying to police after a toddler died in her care appeared inside Onondaga County Court Tuesday morning.

26-year-old Jessica Sims of Roxboro Circle did not say a word Tuesday morning inside the courtroom. Sims was quiet and appeared nervous as she stood before the judge. She is accused of murdering 23-month-old Lennox Santiago of Liverpool in July of 2019.

According to the indictment, Sims grabbed the toddler by his legs, swung him into the air, and then swung downwards, hitting Lennox’s head on a coffee table. The indictment also says Sims told police the toddler fell out of a chair and struck his head.

Lennox died two days later on July 19th, 2019, according to the indictment.

Sims was originally charged with manslaughter, but was later charged with murder. Her attorney is asking the court to dismiss the first count of the indictment. A discussion about this dismissal is scheduled for March 11 at 9:00 am. A request for a hearing in the case has also been scheduled for April 5 at 2:30 pm.

If convicted of murder, Sims could face life in prison. If she’s convicted of manslaughter, Sims faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.