Mattydale family takes advantage of the snow day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many neighbors across Central New York had a snow day on Friday, including Isabella Sherman and her dad Devin, who went tubing.

They decided to go to Sunnycrest Park. “Well, one because we came here last time, and there’s a lot of space, and there’s a lot of room to like do other things besides just tubing, and it’s super fun,” said Isabella.

Her dad says he loves spending time with her. “It allows me to stay young also. You know I’m not a fan of the snow, but if she wants to be out here, I’m going to be out here with her, and we get to do things together.”

Devin says he grew up in Syracuse and used to play at several city parks when he was younger. The Parks and recreation department says they want more neighbors to get out and enjoy the parks.

“We do have some planned programming, certainly outdoor fitness and exercise classes, yoga classes, you know,” said Chris Abbott, the recreation program director for Syracuse Parks and Recreation.

Isabella says she enjoys the parks and spending time with her family. “I like doing this with my pop and my mom because it’s like a family thing to do, and we can all like do it together and have fun with it, and we can take videos and pictures and have memories.”

Visit the Syracuse Community website if you find yourself looking for new ways to enjoy your days, like Isabella and her dad.