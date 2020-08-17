Mattydale Fire Department holding food giveaway on August 26

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mattydale Fire Department is holding a food and milk giveaway on Wednesday, August 26.

The pickup hours will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the fire department’s parking lot.

The department is giving away 300 boxes of vegetables, non-perishable foods and 600 gallons of milk.

Each family will receive one box of food and two gallons of milk.

Those who want to participate must sign up by clicking here.

The food distribution is sponsored by the Mattydale Fire Department, Syracuse Food Bank and the Northeast American Dairy Association.