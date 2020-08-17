MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mattydale Fire Department is holding a food and milk giveaway on Wednesday, August 26.
The pickup hours will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the fire department’s parking lot.
The department is giving away 300 boxes of vegetables, non-perishable foods and 600 gallons of milk.
Each family will receive one box of food and two gallons of milk.
Those who want to participate must sign up by clicking here.
The food distribution is sponsored by the Mattydale Fire Department, Syracuse Food Bank and the Northeast American Dairy Association.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Joe Judge on team’s first official practice
- Mattydale Fire Department holding food giveaway on August 26
- What’s Going Around: Strep throat, allergies common in CNY this week
- Here’s what New York gyms need to do to reopen
- GoFundMe page raises over $100K for Syracuse native battling COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App