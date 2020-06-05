Interactive Maps

Mattydale goes ahead with community yard sale without approval

Local News
MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 50 homes plan to host yard sales in Mattydale on Saturday, despite New York State declaring “garage sales” and similar events as non-essential.

At his daily briefing, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon didn’t encourage the sales but also said he wouldn’t shut them down.

The yard sale organizers tell NewsChannel 9 that they’re enforcing social distancing, ensuring fewer than 10 people per yard and requiring masks to be worn.

The Town of Salina council who represents Mattydale says he had mixed feelings about the sales when we was approached with the idea but was convinced that advising against them would restrict his constituents’ right to protest the shutdown.

