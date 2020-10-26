Mattydale home damaged in fire

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews responded to Florida Road South in Mattydale Monday around 6:30 a.m. for a house fire. That is between East Molloy Road and Bender Avenue.
The fire started in the basement of the home and created heavy smoke as it spread to the first floor.
One woman was home at the time and was able to escape without injury.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
