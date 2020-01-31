Mattydale man arrested for manslaughter after crashing into home back in June

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police say Bryan Walters has been arrested for crashing through a Mattydale home, killing the man inside last June. 

Troopers originally thought the 58-year-old had a medical condition.

Walters has been charged with manslaughter. State Police say he drove through two stop signs and went through the front of a house on Mohawk Drive. Eugene Addison, 70, had been sitting in the front living room and he was pinned underneath the car. 

Walters is due back in court on February 13th.

