Maureen T. O’Hara Teal There’s A Cure Fundraiser Continues Despite COVID-19

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and the family of Maureen T O’Hara have continued their efforts despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maureen T O’Hara Teal There’s A Cure was founded in 2009 after Maureen was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The organization began with a 5k run/walk and has continued with the tradition since.

This year, the pandemic forced organizers to change their plans. Instead of their annual run, central New Yorkers are invited to dine in at Tully’s on September 29th from 11am to 11pm. Ten-percent of your bill can be donated to the organization. A coupon is required and can be obtained by visiting their Facebook page @teal.theres.a.cure.

To learn more about ovarian cancer and the work of the Maureen T. O’Hara Teal There’s A Cure organization visit them online at GracesGarden.org.

