OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mayor Billy Barlow announced the new Chief of the Oswego Fire Department on Tuesday, November 15.

The announcement comes only five days after the Oswego Fire Department announced the retirement of their former Fire Chief, Randy Griffin.

Paul Conzone, an active member of the department, will take over at the end of Griffin’s term on November 18.

Conzone is currently in his 15th year with the department and was first hired as a firefighter in 2007. Since then, Conzone was promoted to Lieutenant in 2013, Captain in 2017, Deputy Chief in 2019, and now serves as Assistant Chief.

Conzone also served as the Director of Safety for the Oswego Speedway.

“Paul Conzone has consistently served in leadership roles at the Oswego Fire Department, understands our community’s greatest threats and vulnerabilities, and knows what more we need to do to best protect our citizens and improve our fire department,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “In addition, he has the well-earned respect of his peers, values constituent relations, and will work in sync with other city departments. I have every confidence he will execute his new role as fire chief with honor, integrity, dedication, and humility. I look forward to working with him and all the fine folks at the Oswego Fire Department for my remaining time in office.”

The City of Oswego will host a change in Command Ceremony at the east side of the fire station on Friday, November 18 at 3 p.m.

The ceremony will have the Change in Command and will recognize Chief Griffin’s retirement and swear in Conzone as the 12th Chief of the Oswego Fire Department.

The public is welcome to attend!