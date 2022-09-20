OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Mayor Billy Barlow announced on September 20 that the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Families will be allowed to enter the speedway from the main entrance and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy to the kids.

There will be decorative inflatables, music, and decorations that will line the track. Mayor Barlow announced that if the weather is uncooperative, the event will be conducted via drive-thru.

“We are pleased to bring back, for the third year, the Halloween Trunk or Treating event at Oswego Speedway. This event allows Oswego residents a great opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit, collect some candy, and interact with local leaders, businesses, and organizations. Thank you to the Oswego Speedway and the Oswego Youth Bureau for partnering together once again to host this popular event,” says Mayor Barlow.

Those who would like to be a vendor and hand out candy are encouraged to contact Jen Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at (315) 349-3451, Ext. 3451.