(WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow announced a $75,000 grant this afternoon for the Oswego Little League. The grant money will go towards a project to illuminate a second baseball field, known as Lagoe Field, at the Fort Ontario Baseball Complex. The additional lighting will allow for more tournament opportunities, night games and the extension of the fall ball games, all in efforts to continue the growth for the Oswego Little League in the community.

Mayor Billy Barlow explained how proud he is to invest in Oswego Little League to provide an opportunity to expand the leagues and participants and ensure the overall fiscal health of the organization. He says, “Having a well-run, well-organized Little League program in our community gives our youth great opportunities to play ball, make friends and learn valuable life-long lessons. It is critical to our children and to the quality of our community to support the Oswego Little League organization and ensure it carries on as strong as ever for many years to come.”

Due to the estimated lighting project totaling at $225,000, the Little League officials are planning to take advantage of other local grant and fundraising opportunities to fully fund and complete the project soon.

President of Oswego Little League, Tim Kirwan shared his appreciation and support to Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego for the “Light up Lagoe” initiative. He said, “We started discussing the potential of installing lights at Lagoe Field in 2019, prior to the pandemic, and then unfortunately we had to table the idea as we navigated through that crisis. With the ongoing enhancements we have made to the Fort Ontario Baseball Complex, including batting cages, new concession stand, field improvements, etc. in recent years, we are excited to garner momentum again for the lighting project. “