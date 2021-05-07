Oswego mayor honors nurses during National Nurses Week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow joined nurses and administrative staff at Oswego Health to recognize hospital staff during National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 through 12.

“It’s an honor to visit Oswego Health today to honor our local nurses who have stepped up to serve our community during the pandemic and to appropriately recognize the work they do, not just during a health crisis, but day in and day out. On behalf of the entire Oswego community, thank you for all you do and especially for stepping up to serve when we needed you most,” said Mayor Barlow.