Mayor Barlow proposes 2022 Oswego budget; no tax increase included

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has a proposed 2022 operating budget. 

Mayor Billy Barlow sent his nearly $46.2 million spending plan calls for no increases to taxes or fees and will not use the general fund to balance the budget, according to a release sent by the city. 

The proposed executive budget allocated $4,701,287 for the Oswego Fire Department, $4,916,180 for the Oswego Police Department and $7,004,158 for the Oswego Department of Public Works.  

“My proposed budget is a responsible budget, properly prioritizing the needs of our citizens and community. Our return-on-investment driven strategy is transforming our city and this budget continues a level of investment that moves our community forward, protects our residents and makes Oswego a more attractive place to live and visit.” 

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

Mayor Barlow’s FY2022 Budget Highlights: 

  • 5th consecutive budget with NO tax increase 
  • NO use of fund balance/reserves to balance budget  
  • $120,000 in funding for special law enforcement details including quality of life patrols, special investigations and drug enforcement  
  • $100,000 in funding for water treatment plant and distribution upgrades 
  • $60,000 for more special events and concerts  
  • $300,000 in city-wide technology upgrades  
  • 1 new street cleaner, 1 new snowplow for DPW 

The Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget during the Common Council meeting scheduled for Monday, September 13th, following a mandatory public hearing.  

The mayor’s budget is available in its entirety for review on the city’s website at https://oswegony.org/government/mayors-proposed-2022-budget. 

