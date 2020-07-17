Mayor Barlow pushing for second round of funding for Oswego’s Blight Reduction Loan Program

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced his proposal for the second round of funding for the Blight Reduction Loan Program. Barlow has asked the Oswego Common Council for $50,000 to launch the second round of vacant home rehabilitations in Oswego.

“Our first round of the Blight Reduction Loan Program was incredibly effective, allowing the City of Oswego to address some of the most distressed properties in our neighborhoods. By repairing vacant, blighted property, we support property values of neighboring homeowners by eliminating blight, improving the quality of life for our, assisting in revitalizing our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I’m excited to launch a second round of our loan program to build on our recent success and to continue targeting some of our worst properties that drag down surrounding neighborhoods. Slowly but surely, with the support of private property owners investing in their homes, we are reclaiming our neighborhoods and revitalizing our community.”

Curt Miller, Director of Code Enforcement, said “Mayor Barlow’s Blight Reduction Loan Program is the ultimate tool code enforcement uses to address dilapidated properties in our city. After receiving complaints from neighbors, we send multiple warnings and notices to property owners to repair their property and come into compliance. If the owner refuses, the Blight Reduction Loan Program allows us to bring the vacant property into compliance and offer immediate relief to the neighborhood.”

Nathan Emmons, Director of Economic Development for the City of Oswego, said “Our neighborhoods are the most important economic asset in the City of Oswego and are worthy of as much investment and support we can offer as a local government. Mayor Barlow’s aggressive code enforcement program has had a tremendous positive impact on our neighborhoods and another round of the Blight Reduction Loan Program will continue moving the needle forward. We’re happy to partner with code enforcement to administer this program and look forward to seeing more property rehabilitated in the near future.”

Barlow said the city has already identified a few properties that could benefit from the second round of funding, if it is approved by the Common Council.

If Oswego residents have identified a vacant, dilapidated property in their neighborhood that they think may be eligible for the Blight Reduction Loan Program, they should contact their city councilor.