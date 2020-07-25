Mayor Barlow: ‘Respect our local businesses’ as Oswego prepares for students’ return to campus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Oswego is preparing for an influx of college students ready to return to SUNY Oswego.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow says some SUNY Oswego students never left, deciding it was safer to stay in The Port City than return home to areas seeing coronavirus spikes.

For those coming back to campus, officials are stressing the need for masking and to reduce density.

Mayor Barlow said, “Be aware, respect our local businesses and rules they have to abide by. They’re doing it for your safety and try not to act like business as normal. Try to stay in your house and don’t make it a point to go out to these bars all of the time and be around so many people.”

