CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow delivered his 2023 State of the City Address for the city of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18.

During his speech, he announced many new projects and initiatives that will be on his administration’s agenda for 2023, as well as, compared and contrasted how the city was when he first took office seven years ago, to now as he enters his final year in office.

Mayor Barlow spoke about the $100 million of private investment in downtown Oswego, over $20 million in enhancements to Oswego’s waterfront, almost $50 million in state and federal grant money secured, and many other community improvements. Barlow added his administration will have left the community, “better than they found it.”

“While some may consider the final year of any mayoral term to be a lame duck session on cruise control, I view it very differently: as our final opportunity to get important work done and to put the finishing touches on what we can all objectively agree, has been a transformative eight-year tenure. If you aren’t progressing, you’re regressing, so simply coasting through to the end of my administration is not our course for this year and should never be the objective after 2023. We’ve worked hard, together, as a community to get where we are at this moment, and we must commit to continuing to move forward both this year and beyond,” Mayor Barlow

Highlights in Mayor Barlow’s State of the City Address include the following:

Provided by the city of Oswego

Mayor Barlow concluded his speech and said: “There is an undeniable renewed confidence in this community, and we’ve made tremendous progress in recent years. We have more going for us right now, today, than at any time in recent memory. I believe in this community and the people of Oswego and is why I know the State of our City is strong.”

Mayor Barlow will be finished with his term at the end of the year.