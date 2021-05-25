WATCH LIVE: Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner provide an update on recent acts of violence involving teens

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner are providing an update on the recent stabbing and other acts of violence involving teenage youth at 11:30.

