Mayor Ben Walsh: Syracuse budget faces $30M deficit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is pleading with the federal government to include aid for local and state governments in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.
Walsh said Syracuse is now projected to lose $30 million, mostly from sales tax as stores are closed and shoppers are forced to stay home.
“The impact without it will be devastating for all of us,” said Walsh.
Those estimates don’t include the financial pressure facing New York State.
The city school district could see losses of up to $80 million if Cuomo is forced to cut aid to local schools.
