Mayor Ben Walsh vetoes funding of mural project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh vetoed a budget resolution on Thursday to fund a mural project using American Rescue Plan Act money.

Mayor Walsh said,

I continue to believe arts and culture should be assisted as a part of our recovery plan. I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring the local arts and culture community is provided equitable access to available resources through our recovery plan. I will also ensure that any expenditure using ARPA funds is made in compliance with federal guidelines and allocated, in accordance with the City Charter, as part of an open and transparent process”

“I have expressed reservations about the process used to prioritize the project since it was first presented by members of the Common Council. In addition, upon reviewing the ARPA interim guidance issued after the Council’s budget vote, it appears unlikely the project is eligible under the federal guidelines.

The mural was supposed to include WNBA player Breanna Stewart, Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, Syracuse Nationals World Champion Earl Lloyd, and Syracuse University’s first African American scholarship player Manny Breland.

The six-story artwork would have been painted this summer at a building along East Onondaga Street.

Mural Organizer and Syracuse Jazz Fest Founder, Frank Malfitano released a statement on Friday:

“The primary question now facing our beloved city is whether bigotry, hate, racism, and prejudice will be permitted to prevail in Syracuse, or will justice triumph? The long latent forces of racism, antisemitism, homophobia, and misogyny were clearly out in the open and on full display the past few days as a coordinated attempt was made to cancel city spending for a mural honoring four extraordinary pioneers. The blatant attempt by a handful to block and stall our progress on the Syracuse Trailblazers mural amounts to nothing less than a desperate action to erase and cancel the heroic national accomplishments of Syracuse freedom fighters Earl Lloyd, Manny Breland, Breanna Stewart, and Dolph Schayes who have each courageously used their platforms to bravely battle antisemitism, racism, misogyny, childhood sexual abuse, homophobia, and sexism to make this a better world.

At a critical time in our nation’s long and ongoing battle against hate, injustice, and discrimination, when Syracuse has a tremendous opportunity to set a shining example for the rest of the nation, by honoring four great and legendary Syracuse trailblazers who have put us on the national map in the fight for gender equality and racial and social justice, bringing great pride to every Syracusan, local politics is attempting to rear its ugly head. We cannot and will not let that happen.

It is not a coincidence that on the eve of the city’s vote on the amended budget presented by the Common Council to the administration, the daily newspaper’s editorial board, FOX News, two Republican Congressional Reps – one of whom (Claudia Tenney) does not even live in nor represent the Syracuse District – the head of the Citizen’s Review Board. M.O.S.T. and others have simultaneously each come out publicly at the eleventh hour to bully the city administration and the council, by publicly cautioning the administration and council against the use of $75,000 in federal American Rescue Plan monies from a pot of $123 million the city will be receiving from the Biden-Harris Administration in Washington, DC. Following those messages and warnings to city leaders over the past several days, an attempt has been made to thwart the council and block their previous approval of municipal funding for the mural.

These distractions amount to little more than a smokescreen and political sleight of hand. A few critics are attempting to do everything in their power to make certain that the people of Syracuse, community activists, and their elected representatives on the city council don’t get a say in how that $123 million in American Rescue Plan monies coming to the city will be spent.

The real issue here is that it is time for top-down spending decisions in Syracuse to end if we are ever to see true equality in this city. And the age-old game of pitting Syracuse residents against one another is yet another example of those in power getting city residents to fight over crumbs, while those at the top feast on millions for their pet projects. So, let’s call it exactly what it is.

The coordinated actions of the past few days are nothing new. The right and the old guard in our city have always attempted to control the narrative. They don’t want the city’s minorities to be celebrated on a six-story mural that will actually bring minority communities in Syracuse together. This is the most positive and important piece of public art that the city of Syracuse could ever have and those resistant to change in America are terrified of it. And they are now doing what they can to ensure it doesn’t happen. But, this mural is going to happen. In this city. This summer. On Monday we’ll be watching the Syracuse Common Council session closely to see if the Council continues to support our mission and continues to take a stand with our nation’s ongoing struggle for racial and social justice.

A recent statement from one city official has suggested that it is unlikely that ARP monies can be used for this mural, but we do not agree with that opinion, and will now request more specific information from those officials in the federal administration who will make the final determination on how ARP monies may be spent. Locally-generated opinions on spending guidelines are insufficient at this time and with regard to this mural. We want to hear directly from cabinet officials and treasury officials in Washington what the guidelines are for ARP spending at the municipal level. And we don’t want to hear any further interpretations or guesses from anyone locally or regionally with a bias who’s been elected to a two-year term. Those aren’t facts, they’re opinions.

At a time when the entire nation is fighting the good fight for equality and an end to injustice, when social justice and racial justice movements are proliferating throughout our beloved nation, a few local old-guard types in our area appear bent on publicly trying to stifle fairness and progress, but it’s time for Syracuse to step up and join the rest of the nation by putting a stop to this archaic way of governing and thinking and spending.

Old models no longer work. If we ever hope and expect to achieve new and progressive and forward-thinking outcomes, using old models, we’re living in a past and in an America that no longer exists. The time for change is now. And it’s time for each of us in our beloved Syracuse to embrace that change.”