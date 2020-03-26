Mayor in Madison Co. has tested positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mayor of Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ruth-Ann Loveless said her symptoms are not severe and she is at home and will continue to isolate until she recovers.

She also said that most of the Village Department heads will quarantine as a precaution through April 3, since they were in contact with her at the Village office last week.

Loveless is encouraging all Central New Yorkers to continue to practice social distancing and to contact your doctor if you notice any symptoms.