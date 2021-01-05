Mayor of East Syracuse will not seek reelection

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman says he will not seek reelection this November.

In a post, he says the decision was difficult and emotional, but he is committed and focused on finishing out his goals and tasks through 2021.

