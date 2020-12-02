Mayor of Massena arrested on drug charges

MASSENA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Timmy Currier, the mayor and former police chief of Massena in St. Lawrence County, is facing criminal drug charges after being arrested Tuesday by the county sheriff’s office.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office sent a release saying Currier was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. when detectives tried to pull his car over pertaining to an investigation of drug sales and possession that he was allegedly involved in. After refusing to pull over for about one-third of a mile, he was stopped in the Village of Massena. Detectives allegedly saw Currier throw a gram of crack cocaine out the passenger window before stopping.
Currier now faces charges for criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer. He was arraigned virtually and will appear later.
The arrest was part of an undercover operation by the Sheriff’s office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the District Attorney’s office.
There is a larger ongoing investigation to follow leads. If you know anything, call the SLC Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 800-287-DRUG.
