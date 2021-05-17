Mayor of Oswego excited to bring back ‘Chalk Walk’ art contest

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The outdoor chalk walk is coming back to the city of Oswego.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday, the Oswego City Youth Bureau will host the event Saturday June 19.

“The Oswego Chalk Walk Event was a great idea created by the Oswego Youth Bureau during times of COVID and social distancing. Due to the popularity of the first two chalk walks, we’ll be bringing back another event to keep the fun coming! I encourage Oswego families to get outside, get creative and participate in this wonderful family event,” said Barlow.

The event is for businesses, individuals, and families of all ages. Categories include: Artists, Family, and individuals of any age. There will be prizes for every category provided by local eateries like Pizza Villa, Stone’s Candy and others.

“This is a great event to get all families involved to do their best artwork outside, but safely at home.” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “Our first chalk walk was a huge success and the families enjoyed working together. Chalking starts early so start planning your artwork!”

To sign up or learn more information about this event, visit the Chalkwalk website. If you have questions, contact Jen Losurdo, Oswego City County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.