City of Syracuse to establish ‘Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is establishing the “Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence,” as part of his second term plans released early to NewsChannel 9 and publicly announced in his State of the City Address Thursday evening.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Mayor Walsh said: “There’s a lot of really good working happening in our community, at the police department, in our community-based organizations. But when you look at the outcomes, we’re not doing enough. We’re not stopping violence in our community. Until that’s the case, we need to continue to be trying different things.”

The City of Syracuse has already posted for the job of the office’s director, who will seek “to coordinate the city’s various anti-gun violence initiatives; support community-based intervention and prevention services, and facilitate data-driven and evidence-based solutions to reduce gun violence to create safe and empowered neighborhoods in the City of Syracuse.”

In 2022, there’s already been a deadly shooting. In 2021, there were 29. The victims ranged in age from 11-months to 93 years old.

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens has been a driving force to create the office, but the idea came from the Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network and goes back to immediately following the Father’s Day riots on the city’s Near West Side in 2016.

The local chapter’s president, Bishop H. Bernard Alex, was on a conference call with other leaders of the National Action Network when he was told about their efforts resulting in success. He was able to share it, in real-time, with other advocates.

He said: “It was a rousing celebration from the national director to everyone on the call from California, to the New York Islands, for real. They were like: ‘Are you serious? Is this real? In Syracuse?'”

“If you look at the data, if you look at what this model has done in a New York City, in a Brooklyn, it’s a win. It works. The data supports it. And more so than data, the lives that have been saved support it,” said Alex.